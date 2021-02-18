Buffalo Bill’s House From Silence Of The Lambs Will Soon Open For Overnight Stays

The Silence of the Lambs recently celebrated its thirtieth anniversary, and arguably remains one of the most effective serial killer movies ever made. With spinoff series Clarice premiering not too long ago, there’s been a lot of attention on the franchise, and now fans have the chance to stay overnight at Buffalo Bill’s house in Perryopolis, Pennsylvania, after it was listed last year. The building’s new owner has made the property a tourist attraction, with scope for everything from location shooting to, um, weddings.

In the film, Ted Levine’s Jame Gumb uses their home to trap victims in order to starve, skin, and turn them into a grotesque suit, before Jodie Foster’s Clarice Starling hunts him down in a tense sequence. Regardless of the horrific events that took place in Silence of the Lambs, the actual three-story Princess Anne Victorian house at 8 Circle Street looks like a comfortable retreat. Although there is a cellar that was used in the movie, it unfortunately lacks a well, and presumably some of the decoration that Buffalo Bill added.

Owner Chris Rowan had this to say about it:

“After months and months of hard work learning how to properly open and build a business from the ground up, I am proud to say that Buffalo’s Bill’s House is open for victims (I mean, the public!). As an avid Silence of the Lambs and “Buffalo Bill” fan, and with my knowledge of the industry, I have big plans to turn it into a “cinematic destination” complete with the ability to stay, and to conduct tours of the residence for all of the fans. I also have a vision that includes having the “well” and “Buffalo Bill’s workshop” recreated and built on-site as permanent sets, so fans may have the most unique photo opportunities during their visit with mementos that will last them a lifetime…I have so many ideas to preserve the history of the home and share it with the many who love it as much as I do. I hope to see you all soon to enjoy some fava beans and a nice chianti!”

Indeed, there are a large number of real-life locations out there from horror pictures that pop up on the market or are open for visitors. Over the years, we’ve seen livestreams and listings for houses associated with The Conjuring and the Halloween series, while there are many tours available based on the works of Stephen King, mostly for those wanting to spend time in Maine.

It does seem that the Buffalo Bill home’s owner is fully committed to making it an attractive destination for The Silence of the Lambs fans, with a website including Rowan’s story detailing his passion for the property, and his plans for making it a special experience once open to guests. We’re certainly intrigued by the prospect of spending some time in Buffalo Bill’s house, which aside from its famous history, actually seems to be a pretty luxurious place, and one where lotion is presumably well stocked.