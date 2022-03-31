Can Morbius travel through universes?

Morbius has officially flown into cinemas, and unless you’ve been lucky enough to have access to a preview screening, now will be your first opportunity to enjoy the film in its entirety. So far, the reviews are somewhat lackluster, but you can decide for yourself whether Jared Leto’s portrayal of the pseudo-vampire was worth the purgatory we’ve endured while waiting for the Marvel feature to be released.

But we’re not here to discuss the quality of the film. Instead, we’ll be dissecting the character and the lore of the Living Vampire, namely in response to an important question on the table: does Dr. Michael Morbius have the ability to travel through universes? Let’s dive in.

One tale worth examining (we’ll call it Exhibit A) found Morbius and Martine having a tiff with Reverend Daemond in Adventures Into Fear #20. Balkatar the Cat Person ended up dispatching Morbius to the Land Within, an alternate universe. Though he did not transport at will, this could still be an indicator of Morbius’ potential dimension-hopping abilities in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe and even the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Let’s not forget about his altercation with the Living Eraser in Marvel Two-in-One #15, wherein he used Eraser’s own device to return to Earth from Dimension Z, a prison for scientists. In this case, Morbius was only able to travel through universes by means of the Dimensionizer, an invention of Eraser’s.

In essence, both of these examples mean that yes, Morbius can travel through universes ⏤ but will he do so in his first solo film? According to MovieWeb, Jared Leto himself has spoken out on this exact topic:

“In the film version of Morbius that we’re bringing to you now, he’s also a part of a much larger universe. If you’ve seen the last Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer, you know the Multiverse has officially opened, and there’s all kinds of opportunities for villains to meet up, thrive, and maybe even nurture their more sinister intents. That’s all I’m gonna say for right now.”

This mysterious, canned response may raise more questions than it does answers, but we’re still intrigued by its implications.

To find out for certain whether or not Morbius possesses this potentially game-changing power in addition to his many others, be sure to check out Morbius in theaters now.