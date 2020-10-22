Candyman Reboot Pushed Way Back Until August 2021

This would usually be the time of year when theaters around the world are packed with audiences looking to be scared out of their seats by the latest batch of horror releases, but a lot cinemas aren’t even open, never mind playing to anything approaching a full house. Furthermore, the calendar is pretty bare for the rest of 2020 at least, with almost every major title from every genre having moved to 2021.

Along with Halloween Kills and The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, the Candyman reboot was the third of the year’s most anticipated horror movies, and was originally scheduled to arrive in June. It was then pushed back to September, and again to October, before being pulled entirely and shifted to an unspecified date in 2021.

Universal have now confirmed that Candyman will arrive on August 27th of next year, a full fourteen months later than anticipated. That’s not great news for the fans who were desperate to see the new take on the 1992 classic, especially with the talent involved. Horror maestro Jordan Peele produces and co-wrote the script alongside director Nia DaCosta, who was recently handed the reins of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Captain Marvel 2, with Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in the lead role as he continues his rapid ascent up the Hollywood ladder.

All of the footage we’ve seen so far makes it look as though Candyman is shaping up to be something special, and DaCosta explained last month why it was necessary to view the movie on the biggest screen possible. Unfortunately, though, audiences have to wait another ten months for the opportunity, but hopefully the end result will be more than worth it in the end.