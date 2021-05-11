Captain America 4 May Feature One Of The X-Men

Introducing the X-Men into the Marvel Cinematic Universe is one of the toughest tasks the franchise has ever faced for a number of reasons. There’s obviously the fact that the merry band of mutants has already starred in 13 movies from Fox over the course of 20 years, which hauled in a combined total of more than $6 billion at the box office to rank as the seventh highest-grossing film series in history.

Audiences around the world are awfully familiar with the property, then, so Marvel Studios will need to ensure that the reboot stands on its own two feet and can reinvest fans in something they’ve already seen over a dozen times by this point. Not only that, but it’ll also need to be explained why mutants have suddenly made their presence felt in the mythology when the MCU will have been around for more than 15 years and 30+ blockbusters by the time the X-Men finally arrive.

Disney Artist Shares Concept Art For The X-Men In The MCU 1 of 2

It’s a delicate tightrope for sure, and while it remains to be seen how it’ll all play out, we’re now hearing from our sources – the same ones who told us the project was in development long before it was officially announced – that Storm might appear in Captain America 4. Further details remain unclear, and it’s said to be something that’s simply under consideration for now, but from a purely speculative standpoint, it may have something to do with Wakanda.

Before Chadwick Boseman’s passing, Ororo Munroe was heavily linked with debuting in Black Panther 2, and Sam Wilson already has plenty of connections to the aforementioned nation through his association with Bucky Barnes and the fact that Wakanda crafted his new Captain America suit. Of course, we’re just spitballing here, but the X-Men seeds will definitely be getting sown throughout the Phase Four slate, regardless of how it ends up happening.