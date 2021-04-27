Captain America 4 Will Reportedly Reveal What Happened To Old Man Steve

One of the major questions left unanswered by The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is the fate and/or status of Steve Rogers. His shadow loomed large over every single episode and he was name-dropped on a regular basis, but the show never gave a clear answer as to what happened to the original Captain America following the events of Avengers: Endgame.

A museum exhibit in his honor hinted that he might have passed away, but Isiah Bradley ended up with a statue, too, and he’s very much alive and well. Several characters even seem to think he’s on the moon doing top secret stuff, something Sam Wilson leaned into, but the inference is that it’s up to the audience to decide.

Go Behind The Scenes Of All Your Favorite MCU Films 1 of 54

Click to skip









































































































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Of course, that could all change should the rumors of an impending Chris Evans return pan out, despite the actor and Kevin Feige both casting doubt on those aspersions, and we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones who told us War Machine was getting his own Disney Plus show long before Armor Wars was announced – that Anthony Mackie’s Captain America 4 will offer a definitive answer about Steve’s current whereabouts.

As is the case with any major plot point from the Marvel Cinematic Universe that doesn’t provide complete narrative clarity, there’ve been countless theories circulating about the whens, wheres, whys, hows and whats of Steve Rogers’ life as an elderly gentleman, but until we see him again, we won’t know for sure what happened. Apparently, though, the mystery will be solved in Captain America 4, but you could also make a well-founded argument that it’d be a much wiser and safer option to keep Rogers as far away from the project as possible so as not to invite any direct comparisons between the two star-spangled Avengers.