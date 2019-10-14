Captain Britain May Make His MCU Debut In The Excalibur Movie

Is Captain Britain about to make his MCU debut? The English superhero has been rumored for years to be on his way to live-action but so far, nothing concrete has materialized. However, the introduction of Kit Harington’s Black Knight in The Eternals suggests that Marvel is ready to start bringing in some other vigilantes from across the pond and we might just know where Cap Britain will first appear.

As we reported on earlier today, Marvel is planning on making a movie based on the Excalibur superhero team from the comics. An off-shoot of the X-Men, many famous mutants such as Nightcrawler, Kitty Pryde and Phoenix (Rachel Summers) have been part of the roster over the years. However, they’re nearly always led by Captain Britain and sure enough, we’ve heard from our sources – the same ones who told us The CW was developing an Arrow spinoff back in March and that Marvel was doing a Ms. Marvel show for Disney Plus – that it’s possible that Brian Braddock could debut in the film.

That said, we’re told that this is just “one option” of how to best bring Braddock into the MCU. After all, we already know that Harington’s Black Knight will definitely be part of the Excalibur team, which could mean that Dane Whitman will take over Braddock’s traditional role as the leader of the group for the movie.

Furthermore, Henry Cavill is said to be one actor that Marvel’s considering to play Captain Britain and while there are apparently other names on the list as well, given that all the signs point to him being done with Superman in the DCEU, he could be free to hop over to the MCU instead.

In any case, with The Eternals arriving next November, we imagine that Marvel’s plans for Black Knight and Captain Britain will begin to accelerate sooner rather than later, so be sure to stay tuned for more.