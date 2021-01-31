Captain Marvel 2 Will Reportedly Set Up The A-Force Movie

Avengers: Endgame‘s big A-Force moment ended up splitting opinion right down the middle, and you can completely understand both sides of the argument. For a lot of fans, it was awesome to see all of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s major female superheroes in the same frame, especially when they got to do the standard ‘slow walk towards the camera’ shot for good measure.

On the other side of the coin, there were plenty of others who found it too be far too cloying and on the nose, not to mention a sizeable coincidence that all of them just happened to be right next to each other in the midst of an epic battle with the entire fate of the universe at stake, where they also found the time to stop fighting and walk side by side in dramatic fashion.

One thing everyone can agree on, though, is that there are more than enough candidates to make a standalone A-Force movie a reality should Kevin Feige decide to pull the trigger, and we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones who told us Rachel McAdams would be back in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness long before she was confirmed for the cast – that the seeds will start being planted as soon as next year’s Captain Marvel 2.

According to our intel, some big female names will be added to the roster, and the sequel will both tease and lay the foundations for them eventually teaming up to battle a shared threat. Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan and Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau are already signed on, and throw Carol Danvers into the mix and you’re well on the way to building an impressive squad. Of course, fans will be hoping that Valkyrie also ends up involved in Captain Marvel 2 for a number of reasons, and if she does indeed appear, then it looks as though A-Force could be assembling sooner than expected.