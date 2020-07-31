Captain Marvel 2 Reportedly Features Another Big Hero And Super-Skrull

Even though a lot of people seem strangely determined to try and have Brie Larson forcibly removed from the role, Captain Marvel is all-but-guaranteed to be one of the focal points of the Marvel Cinematic Universe going forward, and is widely expected to be positioned as the leader of the Avengers the next time Earth’s Mightiest Heroes are forced to assemble.

Captain Marvel 2 may have only recently been given an official release date, but that hasn’t stopped the rumor mill from going into overdrive about where the story will be headed. The title heroine looks to be the driving force behind the next generation of cosmic adventures, and the sequel has already been speculated to introduce some major heavy hitters that haven’t been seen in the franchise before.

Based on the post-credits sequences of both Captain Marvel and Spider-Man: Far From Home, we clearly haven’t seen the last of the Skrulls in the MCU, and now a new report claims that both the alien race and the friendly neighborhood web-slinger himself will factor heavily into the character’s second solo outing.

As per the report, which comes from tipster Mikey Sutton, Super-Skrull will be introduced in Captain Marvel 2 but unlike the villain’s traditional comic book origins where he assumes the combined powers of the Fantastic Four, the MCU’s version will instead mimic Spider-Man’s abilities, with plans for Tom Holland’s Peter Parker to appear and team up with Carol Danvers to battle the extra-terrestrial threat.

While these claims should be taken with a pinch of salt as always, the two superheroes have been heavily touted to act as the faces of the entire franchise throughout Phase Four and beyond, and putting two of the MCU’s most marketable assets in the same movie would no doubt lead to a box office bonanza for Captain Marvel 2.