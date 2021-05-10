Captain Marvel And Nova Will Reportedly Battle Galactus In Future MCU Movie

One of the heroes not yet in the MCU that fans most want to see debut is Nova, while one of the villains we most want in the franchise is Galactus. Marvel has been teasing that Richard Rider could be coming ever since Guardians of the Galaxy introduced the Nova Corps, and Galactus must now be on the agenda following the Fantastic Four reboot being in the works. And according to a new report, these two characters might be about to face off, with Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel joining Nova in battling the Devourer of Worlds.

Mikey Sutton of Geekosity is claiming that the two cosmic heroes will take on Galactus in a future MCU project. It’s unclear where exactly this will happen, but Sutton is able to clarify that it won’t be The Marvels, the upcoming Captain Marvel sequel also featuring Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani). That’s being described as an Avengers-level epic, however, so the scooper notes that it’s feasible Nova could appear in that movie ahead of this potential team-up against Galactus.

Gorgeous Captain Marvel 2 Fan Poster Teases Galactus 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

What’s more, Sutton states that this team-up flick will not happen in place of a Nova solo film. Rider is still getting his own franchise and the crossover with Carol Danvers is apparently being developed alongside his standalone adventures. It appears that Galactus is being kept separate from his traditional foes, the Fantastic Four, however, as the group’s first MCU outing is believed to see them face the Mole Man instead.

Avengers: Endgame laid the groundwork for Richard Rider by wiping out the rest of the Nova Corps off screen. Remember, though, Kevin Feige has confirmed that his teenage successor Sam Alexander is also on his way to the MCU, so expect two times the Nova when it’s finally time for them to debut. While we wait for that, Captain Marvel returns in The Marvels, coming November 11th, 2022.