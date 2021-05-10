The Marvels Is Reportedly An Avengers-Sized Epic

It’s going to take a clever marketing campaign for Marvel Studios to promote the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s The Marvels starring Captain Marvel and Ms. Marvel without the word losing all meaning, but on the plus side Kevin Feige and his team have until November 2022 to figure it out.

Shooting on the blockbuster superhero sequel is set to begin before the end of this month, so it surely won’t be too long until a full cast list is revealed. So far only Brie Larson, Iman Vellani and Teyonah Parris have been confirmed in what we expect will make up the central trio of the title, with Zawe Ashton also signed on to play a mystery villain. Once the rest of the ensemble is made public and we find out who the characters are, several major storyline puzzle pieces will be slotted into place.

Brie Larson Shares Captain Marvel BTS Photos To Celebrate Her MCU Anniversary 1 of 9

However, tipster Mikey Sutton is already intimating that The Marvels will be an Avengers-sized epic, which is a tag to have been hung around the neck of many an MCU movie recently. Captain America: Civil War was the first to be likened to a gathering of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes because it pretty much was, while we’ve also heard similar claims lobbed in the direction of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Thor: Love and Thunder and even Captain America 4.

The longer the MCU continues the bigger it’ll get in terms of scope, scale and spectacle, so The Marvels is going to be a massive film without a doubt given the heavy cosmic element that’ll play a significant part in the story, but it’ll take much more than a team-up to really earn those comparisons, although there have been some big villains touted as potential antagonists that would live up to the lofty billing.