Captain Marvel Star Joins Historical Epic From The Old Guard Director

2021 is shaping up to be a banner year for Lashana Lynch, with the actress either appearing in or signing on to a trio of very high-profile projects. First out of the gate is No Time to Die, the 25th installment in the James Bond franchise that sees Lynch’s Nomi inherit the 007 mantle following the retirement of Daniel Craig’s secret agent. The role is likely to propel her to the top of many action hero wish lists if the trailers have been any indication.

After artfully dodging around the questions during interviews, Lynch was then spotted out on the town with The Marvels director Nia DaCosta and star Teyonah Parris in London, which would also seem to confirm her return as Maria Rambeau in the Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel. This will presumably be in the form of flashbacks after she was confirmed to have died prior to the events of WandaVision.

New No Time To Die Set Photo Shows Lashana Lynch's 007 In Action 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Now, the 33-year-old has joined the historical epic Woman King, which is being directed by The Old Guard‘s Gina Prince-Bythewood from a script co-written alongside Dana Stevens, who most recently penned Netflix smash hit Fatherhood. If that still wasn’t enough talent, then the lead role will be played by Academy Award winner Viola Davis, with fellow Oscar winner Cathy Schulman listed as one of the producers.

Inspired by true events, Woman King unfolds in the Kingdom of Dahomey, a powerful African state during the 18th and 19th centuries. Nanisca, the general of an all-female army unite, and Nawi, a young and unproven recruit, fight side-by-side against foes who enslaved and tortured their people. Talented actors, a rising directorial star and an action-packed premise laced with real-world history and heavy subtext make Woman King sound like it could turn out to be something pretty special.