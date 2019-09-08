Captain Spaulding Is Your Bozo Jesus In New 3 From Hell Teaser

Captain Spaulding gets the spotlight to himself in a new teaser for Rob Zombie’s upcoming Devil’s Rejects sequel, 3 From Hell. The short video, recently posted to Zombie’s Instagram, consists largely of a close-up of the psychotic clown as he delivers the following deranged line:

“I’m your Bozo Jesus, hung out to dry for the sins of mankind.”

From the look of things, the moment may well have been taken from the same scene that provided the longer clip released earlier this month. The minute-long promo showed Sid Haig’s character delivering a fresh helping of crazy talk to a journalist interviewing him in prison. The footage also touched upon the media’s tendency to sensationalize serial killers, which looks to be a key theme in Zombie’s film.

More recently, the news emerged that Haig has been taken to the ICU following an accident. So far, details on the incident remain vague, though the development has led to a mass outpouring of tributes from horror fans wishing the actor a speedy recovery.

3 From Hell will serve as Haig’s third outing in the role of Captain Spaulding, after 2003’s House of 1000 Corpses and 2005’s The Devil’s Rejects. The actor stars alongside Bill Moseley and Sheri Moon Zombie as Otis B. Driftwood and Vera-Ellen “Baby” Firefly, respectively. Even at this late stage, we’ve yet to see an official synopsis for the film, but the promotional material promises plenty more carnage and insanity, much of it focused on the titular trio’s time behind bars.

With principal photography wrapping in April of last year, 3 From Hell has certainly been a long time coming, but we’ll find out if the wait was worth it when the film hits theaters on September 16th.