‘Cars’ theorists get even more wild, calling the kids’ film a gloomy mirror of humanity

When the Pixar writers room all came together for pitching Cars, we assume that many questions were asked, the prevailing one being “What if cars had feelings?”. The questions that were tragically not asked, however, included “What if Adolf Hitler was a car?”, “What if cars were responsible for the Civil Rights Movement?, and “How did cars manage to build the pyramids?”

Alas, the due diligence in checking the Cars universe for ramifications on the imagination was not there, leading us to yet another deep dive into the depths of the beloved animated world, relentlessly toiling for answers to the questions that keep us up at night.

The discussion was kicked off by a user who held absolutely nothing back, questioning the nuances of evolution in the Cars universe, such as how cars managed to exist in the prehistoric era, or how living, breathing horse-drawn carriages managed to get by without the horses.

One responder sparked a smaller debate regarding Mater and his scrapyard (read: pile of corpses), which one user refuted by suggesting the slightly less morbid possibility that he works as gravedigger.

Another user pulled out the unspoken Pixar Cinematic Universe to shine some clarity on the world of Cars, saying that the hellscape is just a small snapshot of history, and the events of WALL-E happen shortly after the varying plights of Lightning McQueen and friends.

We previously delved into the Cars rabbit hole when Reddit suggested that the world had their own version of the 1979 Iranian Hostage Crisis, and with these macabre narratives having proven to be far from over, who knows what other revelations we’ll have about the universe before Pixar finally comes clean with all the answers?