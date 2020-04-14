Cate Blanchett Reportedly Eyed For Villain Role In The Flash Movie

The Flash movie just can’t seem to catch a break. The troubled production has gone through multiple screenwriters and directors and if that wasn’t enough, star Ezra Miller is in serious hot water after a video surfaced last week of him choking a fan.

His future as the titular superhero is now in doubt. The Flash could use some good news and according to our sources – the same ones who said Viola Davis would be returning for The Suicide Squad and that Black Mask would be gay in Birds of Prey – Cate Blanchet is being eyed to play the villain in the movie.

She would play Mirror Master, a character described as someone with considerable technical expertise and skills involving the use of mirrors. Mirror Master can use mirrors to produce effects such as hypnotism, invisibility, holograms and the ability to travel through dimensions.

The character sounds like a cross between Mysterio and Doctor Strange for all of you Marvel fans. To no surprise, the character is usually a man. However, the villain is played by a woman, Efrat Dor, on The Flash television series.

It doesn’t really matter if it’s a man or a woman for two-time Oscar winner Blanchett. She’s already played a man in a movie. Presumably, her version of the character would be female. Based on her work as Hela in Thor: Ragnarok, this casting would be a no brainer.

Blanchett seems to have had a wonderful time making Ragnarok and she isn’t afraid to jump from serious dramas to fun blockbusters.

But the potential for adding the actress is perhaps moot at this point following Miller’s incident last week. Andy Muschetti is currently the director attached to bring The Flash to the big screen and he and Warner Bros. may end up writing Barry Allen out of the movie entirely and instead focus on a Wally West story arc.

Miller’s time as the character may soon be over. But the potential to add an actor of Blanchett’s caliber is the sort of injection this production could use.