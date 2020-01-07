Fans nearly lost their minds when it was announced that renowned actor Christian Bale is circling a key role in Thor: Love and Thunder. While we still don’t know who he’ll be playing as of yet, it seems like the majority of the public is rooting for the Academy Award winner to portray Beta Ray Bill. There are plenty of other options that might be on the table, though, including this particularly interesting possibility:Â Cul, God of Fear.

Even without knowing anything else about the character, it isn’t difficult to imagine Bale playing someone known as the God of Fear. After all, he’s shown in the past that he can be a pretty scary guy onscreen. Lest we forget that he portrayed an extremely intimidating version of Batman in the Christopher Nolan trilogy, a deranged serial killer in American Psycho and (perhaps the scariest of all) former vice president Dick Cheney in Vice. The 45-year-old is no stranger to frightening audiences, it seems.

This would seemingly make him a perfect fit to take on Cul Borson. Thor’s uncle is one of the few awesome characters who hasn’t been featured in the MCU yet and the inclusion of Odin’s brother makes sense given how Thor: Ragnarok expanded the protagonist’s family by introducing his long lost sister. Given the critical and commercial success of that film, it’d be smart for writer and director Taika Waititi to once again incorporate more of the titular superhero’s problematic relatives.

Whether Christian Bale plays Cul Borson or Beta Ray Bill though, we’re extremely excited to finally get this guy in the MCU and once we learn more about his role, we’ll be sure to let you know. In the meantime, tell us, which character would you like to see the icon portray on the big screen in Thor: Love and Thunder? Sound off in the comments section and let us know what you think!