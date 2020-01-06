Christian Bale Reportedly Circling Key Role In Thor: Love And Thunder

Holy casting news, Batman! Christian Bale is reportedly on the verge of returning to the world of comic book movies.

The former Caped Crusader has entered talks to join Thor: Love and Thunder, according to Collider. No word yet on who Bale may (or may not) be playing just yet, but we understand Marvel Studios will welcome Taika Waititi back at the helm for a space-faring saga centered on the Mighty Thor.

Yes, come 2021, Natalie Portman’s Jane will prove herself worthy as the newly-appointed Thor. Her ascension will be one filled with challenges and epic battles, what with rumors swirling that Marvel Studios and Waititi have already decided on Love and Thunder‘s key villains, one of whom may well be played by Katniss Everdeen herself, Jennifer Lawrence.

Indeed, given the timing of Collider’s scoop, it’s not too much of a stretch to say that Christian Bale may be in contention for a possible villain role himself. You can file that one in the rumor cabinet for now, though.

If this casting tidbit holds true, it will surely spark a tremendous amount of excitement all across the comic book movie industry. Marvel Studios has developed something of a reputation for courting big-name stars to the MCU – Matt Damon, Jeff Goldblum and Cate Blanchett… and that’s just Thor: Ragnarok – so the addition of Bale would undoubtedly be a major casting coup as the studio eases into Phase 4.

Starring Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman and potentially Christian Bale, Thor: Love and Thunder sees a release on November 5th, 2021. Expect filming to begin this summer, when we’ll surely know the specifics of Bale’s involvement – or lack thereof.