Charlie Cox Has Reportedly Signed On For Multiple MCU Projects

Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool and Charlie Cox’s Daredevil have been the subject of an incredible amount of speculation for two characters that technically don’t exist in the Marvel Cinematic Universe yet. In fact, the rumors swirling around the Merc with a Mouth rolled on for well over a year before Kevin Feige finally confirmed last week that the third installment will be R-rated, and act as official canon.

As for the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen, Cox has reportedly already shot his scenes for Spider-Man 3, while he’s been linked with everything from a solo movie to an R-rated miniseries, via a revival of the canceled Netflix show on Hulu as well. Trying to separate fact from fiction has become increasingly difficult, but we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones who told us Ben Affleck would be back as Batman in The Flash weeks before it was confirmed – that the 38 year-old has inked a deal for multiple MCU projects.

Daredevil Makes His MCU Debut In New Spider-Man 3 Fan Poster 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Obviously, Spider-Man 3 is one of them, but other than that, further details remain unclear and we can’t confirm just yet where else he’ll show up. However, after it was revealed that Disney Plus’ upcoming She-Hulk will be a half-hour legal series spread across ten episodes, the idea of seeing Cox’s Matt Murdock on the opposite side of the courtroom from Tatiana Maslany’s Jennifer Walters in at least a couple of them would appear to make it the obvious candidate.

Outside of that, the sprawling nature of the MCU’s Phase Four makes it almost impossible to predict where else the Man Without Fear could stop by. Obviously, nobody can be ruled out of Secret Invasion based on the entire concept, but for now, we’ll just have to wait and see what the future holds for Daredevil.