Charlie Cox May Not Get To Suit Up In Spider-Man: No Way Home

Spider-Man: No Way Home looks set to feature numerous cameos that’ll send Marvel fans into meltdown. One of the many that has yet to be officially confirmed but we’re all confidently expecting is Charlie Cox appearing as Matt Murdock. The British star has long been rumored to be returning to the MCU in the threequel, with reports of the actor being glimpsed on set apparently confirming it. But even so, maybe we shouldn’t bank on a full-on Spidey/Daredevil team-up just yet.

Scooper Mikey Sutton of Geekosity has revealed some updates about the Man Without Fear’s future in the MCU. The leading story is that Cox could return for the reported Echo TV series, a Hawkeye spinoff led by the deaf superheroine. While the Hornhead will allegedly suit up on that show, Sutton warns us not to expect Cox to get in on the action in Spider-Man 3. The tipster writes that his reliable sources say Murdock will likely only have a minor role in his civilian guise.

That’s not all that surprising, either. The reason the character was so firmly linked to this movie in the first place was because fans theorized that a lawyer known for defending vigilantes could help Peter Parker out of his current predicament, which isn’t a job for Daredevil but rather, Matt Murdock. And given how packed the rest of the film promises to be with multiversal mayhem, it makes sense that there’s no room for a proper partnership between the protectors of Hell’s Kitchen and Queens.

If this intel is accurate, though, then it should be thrilling enough to have Cox turn up in the MCU, following the cancellation of Netflix’s Daredevil in 2018. Sutton notes that the character wasn’t originally due to appear in Spidey 3 but the delay to production because of COVID-19 allowed for the rights to pass back to them in time and so they were able to update the script and slot him in. Remember, a Daredevil reboot is also said to still be in development.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is scheduled to hit theaters this December 17th.