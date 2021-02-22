Disney Reportedly Still Deciding Which Platform Daredevil TV Show Will Return On

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been pivotal in The Walt Disney Company’s quest to conquer every imaginable aspect of entertainment, from comic books and theme parks to mega budget blockbusters and merchandise, so it wasn’t exactly a shock when Kevin Feige’s shared mythology was positioned at the forefront of the Disney Plus expansion.

That being said, fourteen shows are currently in various stages of development, which is probably a whole lot more than most people were expecting to be in the works by the second month of 2021, especially when WandaVision still hasn’t brought the MCU’s first series to a close. Of course, with Disney, there’s more than one streaming service to choose from, as international subscribers get the benefit of the STAR expansion as of tomorrow, offering a variety of 20th Century Fox content that can be found on Hulu in the United States.

Daredevil Heads To Disney Plus In Season 4 Fan Poster

Circling back to the MCU, though, and from the second the rights to Daredevil reverted back to Marvel Studios, the Man Without Fear has been the subject of intense speculation. Various rumors have claimed that Charlie Cox has already wrapped scenes for Spider-Man 3 and he’ll return in either his own TV show or somebody else’s, while both PG-13 and R-rated theatrical reboots have also been mentioned.

Tipster Mikey Sutton now claims that the Mouse House still haven’t decided which one of their platforms Daredevil‘s next episodic outing will housed at, but it’s safe to assume that we shouldn’t expect him on ESPN+. That would make it a straight shootout between Disney Plus and Hulu, and with so much MCU content already set up at the former, it would only be logical for the studio to have all of their superhero shows under the same roof.