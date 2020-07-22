Charlize Theron Says The Old Guard Cast Are Ready For A Sequel

Netflix have been on the lookout for an in-house blockbuster franchise for a long time, but their first attempt didn’t exactly go to plan with David Ayer’s Bright, and the sequel still remains stuck in development hell. However, a string of recent successes and exciting upcoming projects could soon see the streaming giant with plenty of options to mine for further adventures.

Michael Bay’s 6 Underground is heavily rumored for a follow-up, while Extraction 2 seemed like an inevitability long before it became their most-watched original movie ever. Not only that, but Dwayne Johsnon’s Red Notice arrives next year and the world’s biggest action star has already committed to remain with the company for comic book adaptation Ball and Chain alongside Emily Blunt, while it was also announced that the Russo brothers would be directing Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans in $200 million spy thriller The Gray Man.

Netflix’s most recent attempt at trying to launch a franchise was The Old Guard, and based on both the sequel-baiting ending and the huge viewership numbers being racked up, it looks like a foregone conclusion that the immortal mercenaries will be returning to our screens sooner rather than later.

In a recent interview, star Charlize Theron admitted that the core cast are all ready and willing to reprise their roles, even though The Old Guard was only released less than two weeks ago.

“We’re still pushing this one out. Let’s have a little resting period, but just given the fact that all of us really want to do it, I’m sure when it’s the right time, we’ll start the conversation.”

We recently heard that a second outing for The Old Guard was already in development, but Theron has another action sequel to make first after confirming that Atomic Blonde 2 was still in the works at Netflix. And with the Academy Award-winner’s next big screen appearance set to be in next year’s Fast & Furious 9, it looks as though she’ll be sticking with the genre for at least a little while longer.