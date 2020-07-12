The Old Guard 2 Reportedly In Development, First Plot Details Revealed

Netflix’s original movies have always been marked by inconsistency, and while they’ve scored rave reviews for prestige dramas like Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman and Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods, they’re still happy to churn out terrible Adam Sandler comedies based on the inexplicably high number of viewers they draw in, as well as the likes of The Last Days of American Crime, which topped the most-watched lists despite scoring a big fat zero on Rotten Tomatoes and quickly being labeled as one of the worst movies of the year.

However, things are definitely looking up on the action front, with Michael Bay’s 6 Underground proving to be massively popular, Chris Hemsworth’s Extraction becoming the most-viewed premiere in the company’s history and Dwayne Johnson set to enter the fray alongside Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot in next year’s Red Notice.

Furthermore, the streaming giant’s latest original actioner may have only dropped yesterday, but Charlize Theron’s The Old Guard is already dominating the online conversation, and following strong reviews, it looks set to hold its place in the Top 10 over this weekend and beyond. The movie ends on a cliffhanger designed to sell a sequel, too, and now we’ve heard that a follow-up is already in the works.

Netflix Releases A Ton Of New Images From Upcoming Action Movie The Old Guard

According to our intel – which comes from the same sources that told us Extraction was getting a sequel before it was officially announced – Netflix are said to be so pleased with the early viewing figures and reaction from both critics and subscribers that they plan to move ahead with The Old Guard 2 as soon as possible. Not only that, but we’ve also heard that the plot will – as teased at the end of the first film – focus heavily on the return of Quynh, who’s looking for revenge on Andy for leaving her behind.

Having captured the internet’s imagination so strongly already, the next adventure for The Old Guard might even get the jump on Atomic Blonde 2 as Charlize Theron’s next effort in the action genre that can only be seen on Netflix. Unfortunately, we don’t know much else about what the streaming site has planned for the sequel, but we imagine an official announcement isn’t too far off.