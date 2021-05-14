Charlize Theron Will Reportedly Have A Bigger Role In Fast & Furious Moving Forward

Fans of the Fast & Furious franchise were hyped when it was revealed that Charlize Theron had signed on to play the villain in the eighth installment, which was to be expected when she’s both one of the best actresses of her generation and a hugely marketable action star.

However, some folks were left disappointed by her contributions to The Fate of the Furious, which largely saw her Cipher reduced to standing around and delivering ominous exposition while getting her crew of expendable henchmen to do the dirty work. It was a strange decision to cast an A-list action heroine in a popular blockbuster franchise and then fail to give her any notable set pieces of her own that made use of such proven credentials, but that could all be about to change.

Fast & Furious 9 Gallery 1 of 24

Click to skip













































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

According to our sources – the same ones who informed us of John Cena’s role as Dom’s brother long before it was confirmed, and also told us that Han would be returning from the dead well ahead of the big surprise at the end of the F9 trailer – Universal reportedly wants to have Theron’s Cipher stick around The Fast Saga and play a much bigger role moving forward.

That would presumably indicate that Cipher will be making it out of the upcoming ninth chapter alive, and with talk of a female-driven spinoff never too far from the conversation, not to mention the previous experience the series has with giving former villains redemption arcs, the Academy Award winner could be making her presence felt in the Fast & Furious universe more than ever, even as the main storyline begins to wind down towards its conclusion in the tenth and eleventh outings.