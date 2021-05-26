Charlize Theron Teaming Up With Mulan Director For New Netflix Movie

Charlize Theron and Netflix have clearly struck up a solid working relationship now that the actress has added yet another streaming exclusive to her schedule. Theron is developing a surfing drama with Mulan director Niki Caro, and while she’s only attached to produce through her Denver and Delilah banner at the moment, there’s a distinct possibility that the Academy Award winner will end up starring as well.

Oscar nominated writer Becky Johnson is tackling the script, which is based on the New York Times Magazine article The Fight For Gender Equality In One of the Most Dangerous Sports on Earth, so the title will almost certainly be getting changed. The piece was penned by Daniel Duane and told the story of Bianca Valenti, Andrea Moller, Paige Alms and Keala Kennelly, four women who bonded during their time traveling the world and competing in big-wave surfing contests, only to face discrimination from their male counterparts along the way.

It’s the latest Netflix project for Theron, who executive produced hit series Mindhunter and Adam Sandler’s Murder Mystery, took top billing and produced The Old Guard, which became one of the platform’s most-watched original movies ever and looks poised to launch a multi-film franchise, while she’s currently shooting Paul Feig’s fantasy literary adaptation The School for Good and Evil, and action sequel Atomic Blonde 2 is still floating around in development somewhere.

Caro’s Mulan didn’t turn out as expected, being sent straight to Disney Plus Premier Access and almost causing an international incident before bombing at the Chinese box office, but the filmmaker is more than capable of handling intimate character-driven dramas as Whale Rider and North Country among others have shown.