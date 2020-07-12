Charlize Theron Teases The Old Guard Sequel Plans

Netflix’s original movies are sometimes a bit hit or miss. Sure, they earned rave reviews for efforts like Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman and Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods, but we still get a fair amount of terrible Adam Sandler comedies and underwhelming films like The Last Days of American Crime, which scored a big fat zero on Rotten Tomatoes and was savaged by critics.

That being said, it looks like they’ve got the action genre cornered, with Michael Bay’s 6 Underground turning out to be hugely popular, Chris Hemsworth’s Extraction becoming the most-viewed premiere on the platform ever and Dwayne Johnson set to enter the mix alongside Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot in the upcoming Red Notice.

Not only that, but their latest effort, Charlize Theron’s The Old Guard, is already dominating the online conversation and given that it ends on a cliffhanger designed to sell a sequel, much of the talk has focused on what comes next. We’ve already heard that the streaming site does indeed have plans for a follow-up and while talking to Total Film, Theron admitted that they went into the project with the idea that it would lead to more, teasing us with the following:

“We went into this talking about [a sequel] as a possibility, and it’s definitely something that excites us,” she said.

Meanwhile, director Gina Prince-Bythewood also had something to say about the next film, explaining that the plot will follow the graphic novel and center on Quynh.

“It’ll be based on the graphic novel,” she tells GamesRadar+ of the sequel. “In terms of what Greg has written, Quynh [the immortal hero who was trapped at the bottom of the ocean] has reared her head [as seen in the movie’s last scene], and that causes some issues, absolutely. But also, there’s a very grounded story tackling problems within the world, which again brings more villains that are not with immortality, so it’s a really cool balance between the two, in the graphic novel.”

So, it seems like they’ve got some exciting things cooked up for us with The Old Guard 2, and though Netflix hasn’t made any sort of official announcement just yet, it certainly seems like one could be coming any day now. Especially given how big of a hit the film is turning out to be. After all, the company would be wise to capitalize on the buzz and momentum.