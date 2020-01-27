Tommy Chong Is Writing A Cheech & Chong Horror Movie

All throughout the ’70s and ’80s, Cheech & Chong were a force to be reckoned with.

The comedy duo, headed up by Richard “Cheech” Marin and Tommy Chong, pumped out a series of rib-tickling movies, studio recordings, and stand-up routines, all of which were steeped in an era of free love and counterculture. Marin and Chong continued their creative output well into the Noughties, and recently hoped to spearhead a new movie with director Jay Chandrasekhar.

Alas, that never came to pass, but if Tommy Chong is to be believed, there’s another project incubating in the very early stages of development. In fact, it’s less of a tangible project than it is a wishful pipe-dream, after Chong told MovieWeb that he’s currently penning a comedy-horror film for Cheech and Chong, one that’s said to be cut from the same cloth as Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein.

I’ve been trying to write a Cheech and Chong horror movie. Every comedy team before they broke up, they always had a horror movie. Abbott and Costello Halloween. Abbott and Costello meet the monster. Bing Crosby and Bob Hope, they had one. Everybody has a horror movie. So I always wanted to do a horror movie. In fact, we did a reunion tour movie and I wanted to make that a horror movie but I didn’t have the clout that I once had with Cheech, so I couldn’t talk him into it. It’s a nice genre to play with, you can have a lot of fun with it. Like Get Out, I like that approach to it.

This is by no means the first time that the famous comedy duo has been tipped for a horror movie; back in 2017, screenwriter Tom McLoughlin confirmed that he initially pitched a Friday the 13th sequel in which Cheech and Chong face off against Jason Voorhees. And while the pair never punched their tickets to Camp Crystal Lake (complications surrounding the rights put paid to that idea), it seems Tommy Chong is keen to roll the dice once more.

For all his enthusiasm, though, Chong is quick to admit that the film is unlikely to ever see the warm light of day.

Oh, I doubt it will get made. Right now my agent and I are working on a lot of things. But mainly, I’m working on staying warm, staying comfortable and high.

But what say you? Would you like to see Cheech & Chong transition over into the realm of horror? You can let us know your thoughts in the usual place.