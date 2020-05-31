Chris Evans Says George Floyd Incident Doesn’t Surprise Him At All

Amidst the chaotic riots going on across the United States in the wake George Floyd’s death at the hands of several MPD officers, tons of celebrities are now taking to social media to share their thoughts on the matter and weigh in with their opinions. Including none other than Captain America himself, Chris Evans.

George Floyd’s tragic murder has sparked nationwide protests and while a lot of people have been holding peaceful gatherings to honor the man and demand justice, many have gone in the opposite direction, resorting to violent behavior. Including, but not limited to, burning down buildings and looting stores. The situation has got particularly bad in the last day or two and with no real end in sight, numerous celebrities and other influential people are speaking out about it.

Over the past few days, we’ve heard some pretty strong words from the likes of Ice Cube and Jimmy Kimmel, among many others, and now, Chris Evans has taken to Twitter to tell his followers that what’s happening right now doesn’t surprise him at all.

I keep saying to myself ‘my god, what is happening?’. But in truth, I’m not shocked. At all. If you’re shocked, you haven’t been paying attention. — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) May 29, 2020

So, not quite as inflammatory as what others have been saying, but still very much in line with Evans’ typical views on these types of situations and politics in general. Indeed, this is far from the first time that the actor has used Twitter to voice his political opinions and we imagine it won’t be the last time, either.

But tell us, do you agree with Chris Evans' thoughts on the George Floyd incident and what's going on in America right now? And do you have any additional opinions to share on the matter?