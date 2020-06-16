Chris Evans Says He Would’ve Loved To Play Spider-Man

Chris Evans might be best known for his career-defining role as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Captain America, but he isn’t exactly a stranger to the wider world of the comic book genre having also played Johnny Storm in two Fantastic Four movies as well as lending support in Scott Pilgrim vs. the World and The Losers, voiced Casey Jones in the animated TMNT and headlined graphic novel adaptation Snowpiercer.

Given both his extensive history with comic book and superhero movies, along with his time in the MCU having seemingly drawn to a close in Avengers: Endgame, although speculation continues to persist about a potential return in some form, you can fully support the actor’s decision to move forward in his career and explore new and exciting opportunities.

However, Evans admitted in a recent interview that Spider-Man had always been his favorite character growing up, and he would have loved the opportunity to suit up as the web-slinger if it wasn’t for his concerns about having to keep his face completely covered for hours at a time.

“I love Captain America, but Spider-Man was my childhood hero. I would have loved doing scenes like attaching myself to the sides of buildings and trying to spring from one building to the next. But I would have hated to wear Spider-Man’s mask. I’m very claustrophobic, and I doubt whether I could have worn that kind of full suit and mask for hours a day on set. I much prefer my Captain America outfit, which I think is cooler anyway.”

It isn’t often that people even get offered the chance to play their favorite superhero on the big screen, although it has happened several times in the past. Both Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland have admitted their lifelong love for Spider-Man, while Nicolas Cage had the makeup team cover up his Ghost Rider tattoo when he was starring as Johnny Blaze.

That being said, despite initially turning down the role of Captain America twice due to fears of the effect it could have on his career, it now seems impossible to imagine anyone else embodying Steve Rogers anywhere near as well as Chris Evans. The 39 year-old firmly established himself as the heart and soul of the entire MCU, and while the shield looks to be in good hands for the future, his presence will be sorely missed nonetheless.