Chris Evans confirms top-secret cameos from some of his old MCU buddies in ‘Ghosted’

Apple can funnel as much money as it wants into star-studded blockbuster projects, but it’s not exactly regarded as one of the top-tier streaming services currently on the market, but Chris Evans has helpfully stepped in to confirm that several unnamed Marvel Cinematic Universe stars will be making guest appearances in upcoming action comedy Ghosted.

We’re not saying that the mere promise of some familiar MCU faces will be enough to convince people to part with their hard-earned cash and subscribe to the platform for the sole reason of finding out who it is, but stranger things have definitely happened. Either way, Evans’ appearance on Good Morning America found him in an altogether more reflective mood as he looked back on his tenure as Steve Rogers and the lifelong friends he made along the way.

Image via Apple TV Plus

“There are some cameos. That’s right. Can we give that away? I guess. Yeah, we had some old Marvel buddies back and I hate asking people for cameos. It’s the worst. Yeah, if it fits in their schedule, I suppose. But these guys, they rose to the challenge and they were there for me. It was great.”

The real question is who it could end up being. Given that Evans worked with virtually all of the franchise’s heavy hitters at one stage or another, it’s a very long list to whittle down as we edge closer to Ghosted‘s release on the 28th of this month. Anthony Mackie would probably be a decent bet, while Chris Hemsworth isn’t averse to a cameo or two, but you’ll obviously have to see the film for yourself to find out.