Chris Evans’ Mom Cried Seeing Old Man Cap In Avengers: Endgame

Avengers: Endgame, as the last movie in the Infinity Saga, had many tear-jerking moments in store for fans, and apparently, Chris Evans’ mom totally lost it when she saw her son in aging makeup.

With the last two Avengers also marking the end of Evans’ contract in the MCU as Captain America, fans wondered about what the writers may have in mind for the conclusion of his story. Many even theorized that Cap would perish at the hands of Thanos in the final battle, but the 105-year-old super soldier survived the encounter and got his happy ending; with the Mad Titan defeated and Tony Stark no longer alive, Professor Hulk sent Steve back in time to put back the Infinity Stones from where they came. But our hero didn’t return to his own time and instead opted for a simple life with the woman of his dreams, Peggy Carter.

That’s why, soon after he was gone, the Falcon and the Winter Soldier noticed that an old Cap was sitting by the lake in his final moments. Steve proceeded to give Sam his shield and asked him to carry on being a hero. While the scene was a technical achievement in and of itself, it was difficult for some of us to come into terms with an aged Captain America, though according to Chris Evans in his new profile with Esquire, his mom actually burst into tears, and not for the reason you’d expect.

Avengers: Endgame Behind The Scenes Photos 1 of 23

Click to skip











































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Apparently, Evans in old makeup uncannily resembles his late grandfather. As the actor revealed, his maternal grandfather Andrew Capuano managed the Massachusetts Department of Revenue, so if anyone’s wondering what he looked like, you need only watch the penultimate scene to Avengers: Endgame.

Of course, Steve’s ending in the movie proved to be controversial due to several continuity errors, but we’re just happy that he got his happy conclusion after a lifetime of fighting on different battlegrounds.