Chris Evans Reacts to Anniversary of Cap’s Big ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Moment

April 26 serves as a major milestone in the history of the MCU as today marks three years to the day since Avengers: Endgame opened in theaters. Given everything that’s happened in the world since then, it’s downright nostalgic to think back to when we first got to see the grand finale to the Infinity Saga, which delivered countless punch-the-air moments.

Possibly the most heart-pumping of the lot, though, occurred during the climactic battle against Thanos when Captain America came to the aid of fellow Avenger Thor — by picking up Mjolnir, confirming that he was worthy, after all. Now that Endgame‘s third anniversary is here, fans have been reminiscing about Cap’s big moment in the movie. And Chris Evans has replied with the perfect response.

A viral tweet from @getFANDOM reshared the iconic scene, captioning it, “3 years ago today we collectively lost our minds…” Evans then chimed in to admit that he was just as blown away by the moment as the rest of us. “Me too :),” the Steve Rogers star commented.

Me too 🙂 — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) April 26, 2022

Seeing as Steve retired from superheroing after Thanos’ defeat and ended the film by handing his shield to Sam Wilson, wielding Mjolnir against the Mad Titan was something of a last hurrah for both Cap’s status as one of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes and Evans’ tenure in the MCU. Although rumors persist of him returning for a potential cameo somewhere, maybe even in next month’s Doctor Strange 2.

These days, Anthony Mackie is our Sentinel of Liberty, although Thor’s hammer is now being wielded by someone else. As we saw in the recent first trailer, Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster will be worthy to lift Mjolnir and inherit the Asgardian god’s power in Thor: Love and Thunder, coming this June. That makes her only the fourth being to do so, following Thor, Vision, and Captain Rogers.

As for Chris Evans, today also brought our first look at him in Netflix’s upcoming spy thriller The Gray Man, which — funnily enough — sees him reunite with Avengers: Endgame directors the Russo brothers.