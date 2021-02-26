Chris Evans Will Reportedly Play A Supporting Role In Captain America 4

Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers was the moral center of the MCU for a decade and arguably its purest example of heroism. His story got a fitting ending in Avengers: Endgame, which revealed him as one of the few people worthy enough to wield Mjolnir, showed him leading the fight against Thanos and taking the Infinity Stones back to their home dimensions. We last saw him settling into a well-deserved retirement with Peggy Carter, but now rumors are building of him appearing in Captain America 4.

This still unannounced movie is a mystery, though things should become clearer after The Falcon and The Winter Soldier wraps up. Beginning next month, the Disney+ show will explore the conflict between the two titular characters and the fallout of Rogers’ decision to pick Sam Wilson as his successor.

All that might be thrown in question, as Giant Freakin’ Robot is reporting that Steve Rogers is returning to the MCU. They’re hedging their bets on how, with theories ranging from an ‘old man’ Rogers training Falcon, an alternative version appearing from across the multiverse and flashback sequences to when he was active as Captain America. So, is it plausible?

Well, it’s certainly possible, but I hope it doesn’t happen. Rogers return would inevitably steal the spotlight from Sam Wilson’s time wielding the shield.. In addition, continually recycling the same old characters will eventually make the MCU feel stale and repetitive. Then there’s the simple fact that it’d retroactively make Endgame worse.

Endgame writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely agree, saying that Rogers’ return would spoil the closing scenes. In a 2019 interview they were asked about Steve Rogers making a comeback:

“Christopher Markus: I love writing for Cap, I love Evans. But I really feel, much like Tony, we got them to a place where they don’t need to do it anymore. I’d hate to gin up something hokey to get them back. Stephen McFeely: I do worry that if they do stuff like that, it’ll ding Endgame in the rearview mirror. This is such an important and such an interesting moment in movies, because a very successful studio just put their tools down.”

If Marvel Studios do decide to bring him back let’s hope they’ve got a worthwhile story to tell. It’d be interesting to find out exactly what Rogers was doing for all those years, as it seems unlikely he spent decades simply mowing his lawn and dancing with his wife. One thing’s for sure, whether he physically appears or not, Steve Rogers will cast a long shadow over The Falcon and The Winter Soldier and Captain America 4.