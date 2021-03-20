Chris Hemsworth Explains Why He’s Intimidated By Chris Pratt

Chris Hemsworth has revealed which of his co-stars in Thor: Love and Thunder is the most intimidating to work with.

The Australian actor is back on his native turf right now to shoot the God of Thunder’s fourth solo movie, and he’s joined by an enviable supporting cast including Natalie Portman (Jane Foster), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie) and Christian Bale (Gorr the God Butcher). But it’s his old Avengers co-star Chris Pratt who’s kept him on his toes most of all.

Hemsworth spoke to GQ Australia and praised the Guardians of the Galaxy actor, who’s set to reprise his role as Star-Lord in Love and Thunder, alongside the rest of the Guardians. Hemsworth admitted that Pratt’s comedic chops and knack for improv made it a lot of fun, but also kind of intimidating, to share a scene with him.

“The guy is wildly impressive with the spontaneity and the humor and the things he comes up with,” he said of Pratt. “It’s both funny, inspiring, and intimidating.”

The Guardians Join Thor On Awesome Love And Thunder Fan Poster 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Obviously, Chris Hemsworth is being pretty modest here, as he’s proven himself to be a great comedic performer, too. After initially making his name in Hollywood as a straight-up action hero, the star decided to loosen up a little over time and take on more light-hearted projects, partly as a response to feeling trapped in the role of Thor. Thankfully, director Taika Waititi proved to be the perfect person to reimagine the Asgardian for the MCU, with Hemsworth getting to deliver the yuks in Thor: Ragnarok. This carried on through Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame as well.

Thor: Love and Thunder promises to be another highly comedic outing, though the title suggests that this one might be more of a romcom, with Odinson reuniting with former girlfriend Jane, who’s now got powers of her own. The Guardians will only have a brief role in the film, with Pratt and company already having shot all their material. Production continues down under over the next few months before it reaches cinemas on May 6th, 2022.