Chris Hemsworth Reveals Why He’s His Strongest Yet For Thor: Love And Thunder

To his credit, Chris Hemsworth has always looked every bit a Norse god-king as the God of Thunder in the MCU. But apparently, the actor has somehow managed to take his workout routine up a notch and appear even more mesmerizing for the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder.

Barring the Big Lebowski look from Avengers: Endgame, which featured a traumatized Thor suffering from PTSD because of his defeat at the hands of Thanos, Hemsworth often works up a physique that’s more than worthy of his comic book counterpart. Of course, as many actors in the industry would confirm, the process of getting in shape for these roles is no walk in the park, and some might even find themselves struggling to meet the demands of the studios.

That’s never been the case with the Extraction star, though, whose uncompromising work ethic has allowed him to look the part of the ‘pirate angel,’ as the Guardians would call him, in every installment. Still, it seems like we’ve yet to see the best of Hemsworth in action.

During a recent interview with The Telegraph, the Australian thespian revealed that thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing quarantine, he was able to become the “fittest and strongest” he’s ever been for a Marvel movie by experimenting with different approaches at home.

“This is probably the fittest and strongest I’ve been before all the Thors. Having this time at home meant I explored different methods, to see how I can manipulate my body with just the right amount of powerlifting and bodybuilding workouts,” he claimed.

The Guardians Join Thor On Awesome Love And Thunder Fan Poster 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The actor further noted that he’s been training for Thor ever since the first film in 2011, but admitted that he “probably overtrained” for those earlier ventures, saying:

“For years I probably overtrained. People who do muscle-building often don’t realize it’s a sport that shouldn’t be seven days a week, two hours a day. I was doing that in the previous Thors, and was coming up sorer, with less energy.”

As Chris Pratt’s Peter Quill will appear alongside Hemsworth in Thor: Love and Thunder, it’s safe to say that their low-key competition will also continue to unfold in Taika Waititi’s sequel, so the God of Thunder will need all the aesthetics he can muster to have a chance against his rival.