Chris Hemsworth Reportedly Wants More Avengers Actors In Extraction Franchise

Joe and Anthony Russo may have drawn a line under their association with the Marvel Cinematic Universe following Avengers: Endgame, but the siblings have evidently remained in close contact with many of the franchise’s biggest stars.

As well as producing Chadwick Boseman’s thriller 21 Bridges and Chris Hemsworth’s Netflix smash hit Extraction, which Joe also wrote, the Russos directed Tom Holland in last year’s underwhelming crime drama Cherry and are currently shooting The Gray Man with Chris Evans in the lead role, while they also have the remake of Vietnamese action comedy Saigon Bodyguards with Chris Pratt attached to star.

Not only that, but Extraction director Sam Hargrave worked with the brothers as a stunt coordinator on Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame before making his debut behind the camera, so they’re clearly more than happy to keep diving back into their extensive list of previous collaborators when it comes to crafting new projects.

We’ve now heard from our sources, though – the same ones who told us an Extraction sequel was in active development long before it was confirmed by Netflix – that leading man Hemsworth also wants to get in on the act and recruit some more Avengers alumni for the streamer’s burgeoning cinematic universe. The actor is busy for now on Thor: Love and Thunder, but his second outing as Tyler Rake is set to kick off production this fall, so casting developments won’t be too far away.

Plot details are virtually non-existent at this stage, but if the first film was any indication, the Extraction sequel is set to deliver more bruising action on an even bigger scale now that Netflix knows there’s a monster franchise in play given that the opening salvo became the streamer’s most-watched original movie ever.