Chris Hemsworth will keep showing up as Thor until nobody wants him anymore

He may not be the only Phase One stalwart still hanging around the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but Chris Hemsworth has to be regarded as the franchise’s marquee elder statesman, given that he’s the only Avenger left standing who continues to headline their own solo films.

Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury, Jon Favreau’s Happy Hogan, and Paul Bettany’s JARVIS/Vision/White Vision may have been around longer after debuting in Iron Man, but Hemsworth’s Thor has had a bigger, more important, and massively pivotal part to play in turning the MCU into the cultural behemoth that it is today.

The actor’s fourth solo outing in Love and Thunder comes to theaters next weekend, and while there’s been speculation that Hemsworth’s time as the Odinson is winding down, he revealed to the Associated Press that he’ll keep showing up until nobody wants him around anymore.

“I love the experience, and I have from day one. Each time I’ve been asked back I’ve said ‘Absolutely let’s go.’ I’ve been lucky to have different directors and writers and cast to also inject different stories and energy into the films. Until the audience, the fans, the Marvel gods say, ‘No, we’ve had enough’ then I’ll keep showing up, I love it. It’s good fun.”

Across film, television, short films, cameos, and video games, Hemsworth has made a total of 15 appearances in the MCU, so perhaps the most surprising thing is that he hasn’t gotten bored of it yet. Love and Thunder is already breaking new ground as the saga’s fourth standalone adventure, but don’t be surprised if we end up getting a fifth, too.