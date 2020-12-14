Chris Pine Hopes Quentin Tarantino Will Direct Star Trek 4

There hasn’t been a new Star Trek movie for four years now, though that’s not for a lack of trying. Paramount has been developing various different projects from a range of talented filmmakers, but so far, none of them have managed to reach the production stage.

Originally, part of the delay was allegedly due to a contractual dispute with leading man Chris Pine. At this point, though, he sounds keen to return as Captain James Tiberius Kirk. And he even has one particular version of ST4 that he’d like to make.

While speaking with ComicBook.com to promote Wonder Woman 1984, Pine was asked about what’s happening with the next entry in the rebooted movie series. The actor admitted that he hasn’t read any scripts for it, but he says that a Trek film directed by Quentin Tarantino would be “tremendously interesting” for him.

“You know, I haven’t [read a script],” Pine says. “I really, in terms of the Star Trek of it all, I wish I knew anything. I’m quite literally one of the last people ever to find out. So, I haven’t read that script, I don’t know where it is in development, I haven’t read the Noah Hawley script, I have no idea what’s happening in Star Trek land. But I love the character, I love the universe, I love my friends in it, you know, to have a Quentin take on it would be tremendously interesting and entertaining. You know, look, whatever happens, if I come back or not, it’s a great universe, it deserves to have a future, and I hope that is the case.”

Star Trek Beyond Gallery 1 of 51

Click to skip



































































































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Tarantino has penned a script for his R-rated take on Star Trek along with screenwriter Mark L. Smith and it’s said to have a strong focus on Kirk, as the filmmaker is a big fan of Pine’s performances in the J.J. Abrams flicks. For a while there, the project seemed to racing ahead, too, but about a year ago, he admitted that he’s considering quitting on it in favor of developing an original project to be his tenth movie, which he’s long said would be his last.

That’s bad news for Pine and anyone else interested in seeing how things would’ve played out, but Paramount have more options up their sleeves. As Pine says above, Fargo creator Noah Hawley has also written a script, but it’s a complete reboot featuring an all-new cast. Then again, there’s a chance that the studio may go back to their original idea to rehire Chris Hemsworth as Kirk’s dad for a time travelling father/son team-up.

Which Star Trek 4 do you want to see get made, though? Sound off in the comments section below.