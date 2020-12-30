Chris Pine Reportedly Returning For Wonder Woman 3

DC Films President Walter Hamada recently revealed that two DCEU movies per year would be released exclusively on HBO Max, giving the franchise the opportunity to explore smaller and riskier projects. And based on the reaction to one of Wonder Woman 1984‘s more controversial plot points, one idea could be a spinoff following what the hell happened to the consciousness of the guy who was forcibly ejected from his own body by the return of Chris Pine’s Steve Trevor.

Here is a dude who was so unimportant to the writing process that actor Kristoffer Polaha is literally credited as Handsome Man, a successful engineer who ends up having one stranger take over his body as another essentially moves into his apartment and jumps his bones for good measure, all the while he’s presumably stuck in limbo or purgatory. And it’s best not to even think about his soul potentially being trapped in some kind of existential hellscape as he watches Steve commandeer his physical form.

New Wonder Woman 1984 Photos Show The Movie's Main Characters 1 of 16

Click to skip





























MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

It would be safe to say that fans have picked up on the queasy connotations of the body swap, but despite how his appearance went down in the sequel, insider Daniel Richtman claims that Warner Bros. are already planning on having Pine return to the fold once again for Wonder Woman 3, hopefully in a less creepy fashion this time around.

Further details remain unclear at this point, but the smart money is that they’ll give him his own body for the threequel. Either way, though, fans will be happy regardless considering the fact that Pine’s charismatic performance and chemistry with Gal Gadot have been highlights of both movies so far.