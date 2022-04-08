While promoting his new project All the Old Knives in an interview with Collider, Chris Pine reminded audiences of his past performance in Princess Diaries 2, and his impressive luscious locks. He cheekily stated that it is the first thing audiences should see — for his hair alone — if they are unfamiliar with his work.

When asked the question: “If someone has actually never seen anything that you’ve done before, what is the first thing you want them watching and why?” Pine responded: “I’d say Princess Diaries 2 just to see how much hair I can have. I’ve never had the best of luck with hair in films. It just means that I have hair. I mean, my hair in that fucking film.”

While the hair is important, it was not all Pine remembered about his time on set. He goes on to say: “And I got to work with Garry Marshall and Anne Hathaway, and a whole bunch of stuff, but it’s mostly for the hair.” Pine clearly has an eye for coiffures, and a healthy sense of humor.

Princess Diaries 2 Trailer



Princess Diaries 2 is a 2004 youthful romantic comedy, and a sequel to The Princess Diaries. It follows Mia, played by Anne Hathaway, after she graduates from Princeton and returns to Genovia to claim her throne. An archaic law requires her to marry to do so. Some nobles question her abilities, and work to undermine her. Chris Pine plays Lord Nicholas Deveraux, the next male heir to the throne, who is quickly falling for the new queen. This role was Pine’s film debut.