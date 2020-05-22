Chris Pratt Accidentally Deleted Over 50,000 Emails From His Inbox

A-list actor Chris Pratt has faced off against aliens, dinosaurs and LEGO pieces, but one foe he couldn’t defeat was his own, overflowing inbox.

After making a promise to himself that he’d use his time in quarantine to clean the fifty thousand unread emails that were collecting dust in his account, a shocked Pratt awkwardly confessed to his Instagram following that he’d deleted all of them by accident using a third-party software.

Unkempt inboxes are by no means a rarity, and Pratt’s explanation for how he got his own is certainly relatable, with the actor explaining:

“So yesterday my son was playing with my phone and he gasped in shock looking at the number of unread emails that I had,” Pratt said in a Twitter post. “It’s a lot. It’s a lot. I get it, I know, It’s mostly junk. See, what I do is I sign up for everything. I sign up for everything. I’m one of those idiots who will do, like, an IQ test and be like, ‘Wanna take an IQ test? Give me your email.’ And then I do and, you know, which proves my IQ is about 7 and I just get junk from everyone and I just don’t erase it. But I also just want to apologize because there’s a lot of emails in there where I just spaced out and didn’t get back to you.”

While the emails had been a pain in his side for a long time, Pratt never had the time or willpower to do something about them. Only when his son scolded him for having so many unopened messages did he promise himself to go through at least a thousand of them per day in an attempt to undo the damage. As we all know by now, though, that went a lot quicker than expected, but not in the way Pratt hoped.

Chris Pratt: I’m going to respond to all my unread emails Also Chris Pratt: Accidentally deletes 51,000 emails pic.twitter.com/n7YKlTRvi2 — Chicks in the Office (@ChicksInTheOff) May 21, 2020

If the actor uses a Gmail account, there may be a way to get his emails back. According to some posts put online by Google employees, all emails are allegedly saved to a company-owned back-up server which retains information for just a tad longer than most private accounts. Although the server is supposed to be inaccessible to consumers, it may be accessed in case of emergency.

Whether the retrieval of Pratt’s collection of internet-sourced IQ tests qualifies as such is up for debate. However, if any of those fifty thousand emails included important information regarding the shooting of, say, the next Guardians of the Galaxy or Avengers films, the tables might be turned in Pratt’s favor.

Anyway, though quarantine may have us bored enough to care about Chris Pratt‘s deleted emails, the A-list actor surely isn’t bored enough to be lying awake at night regretting this mistake. At least, we certainly hope not.