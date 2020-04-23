Chris Pratt Defends Back To The Future’s Big Plot Hole

For decades, film fanatics have been debating whether or not Robert Zemeckis’ cult classic Back to the Future is a perfect movie. Some think it could be, were it not for one tiny and yet simultaneously colossal plot hole. Others, like Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World star Chris Pratt, would beg to differ.

Pratt voiced his opinion on the film as a response to Guardians director James Gunn, who shared what in his opinion are the best movies he’s ever seen on social media. The director didn’t compose his list without first outlining some strict criteria, though. “A perfect film,” Gunn said, “is something that sings from start to finish with no obvious mistakes, whether they be aesthetic or structural. There are no logical leaps.”

It was only to be expected that a time travel movie – even one as well-oiled as Back to the Future – would fall short when it comes to that final category: internal logic. Gunn, while still including Zemeckis’ magnum opus on his list, notes the film is dangerously close to being imperfect for the sole fact that Marty McFly’s parents do not recognize him as the young man who brought them together all these years ago.

A valid point, and one that is almost as old as the film itself. But Pratt, who’s worked with Gunn on two Guardians movies, disagrees:

Maybe they do remember him tho, not as Marty, as Calvin. When Marty returns to present day 1985, it could have been years since his parents would have perhaps originally noted the uncanny resemblance between their son and that kid from high school 20 years previous. #perfectmovie https://t.co/5S2q2rEtUU — chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) April 22, 2020

“Star Lord just saved Back to the Future,” Twitter user @NextLAMayor jokes, channeling what seems to be the sentiment of many.

Despite the fact that it came out over thirty-five years ago, Back to the Future has remained a relevant piece of pop culture to this day. The film is not only beloved by Chris Pratt, but also fellow MCU actor Tom Holland, who studied Michael J. Fox’s performance in the original to get inspiration for Peter Parker’s feature debut in Spider-Man: Homecoming (he’s also rumored to play Marty McFly in a reboot, but that’s far from being confirmed).

