Watch: Tom Holland Becomes Marty McFly In Back To The Future Fan Trailer

With its 35th anniversary just around the corner, the Back to the Future franchise has been thrust into the limelight again and some younger film junkies are now discovering the movies for the first time. Admittedly, a handful of rumors surrounding a potential remake with the MCU’s Tom Holland helped fuel the fires of excitement, but the young actor has confirmed that he’s not interested in rebooting the series, and Back to the Future co-creator Bob Gale already made a public promise that the films wouldn’t be remade.

However, despite the chance at a remake sitting at pretty much zero percent, that hasn’t deterred fans from conjuring up posters and trailers envisioning Tom Holland as a young Marty McFly, and some have even gone so far as to swap out Christopher Lloyd (who plays the wacky Doc Brown) with Robert Downey Jr.

In fact, YouTuber EZRyderX47, who focuses on altering movie clips by swapping out actors and actresses using “DeepFake” technology, replaced Michael J. Fox with Holland in a few Back to the Future scenes. Not long after, another YouTuber took said clips and strung together an entire teaser trailer, reimagining the original film, except with Holland in the starring role.

We’ve embedded the trailer above for your viewing pleasure, though fair warning, it’s actually a little alarming just how much Michael J. Fox and Tom Holland look alike. Still, if there’s one franchise which doesn’t need to be rebooted or reimagined, it’s Back to the Future.

Despite their age, the movies still hold up today and it’s not a series that would wholly benefit from new technology and advances in filmmaking. That being said, a few of us here are still keeping our fingers crossed for a 4K UHD re-release sometime this year.

We’re curious though, what do you want to see for the upcoming anniversary? Be sure to let us know in the comments section below!