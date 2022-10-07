Chris Pratt’s ‘Mario’ voice is being compared to another iconic, burger-flipping animated character

When the trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie finally hit a morbidly curious internet, it certainly had its work cut out for it. After all, it goes without saying that fans have not exactly been stoked about the casting of Chris Pratt as everybody’s favorite Goomba-stomping plumber. And, suffice to say, that anti-hype did indeed come to fruition when it was revealed that Pratt’s Mario voice wasn’t so much as “It’s a-me, Chris Pratt” as: “It’s me, Chris Pratt.”

But lack of discernible accent, character voice, or literally any semblance of effort aside, some fans online think they’ve noticed a similarity between Pratt’s Mario and another iconic animated character in red — Linda Belcher from Fox’s beloved animated comedy Bob’s Burgers, who is voiced by 50-year-old actor and comedian John Roberts.

Seriously though — anyone who doubts need only just close their eyes and listen to the following soundbite. You can definitely hear it, right??

Chris Pratt’s Mario voice has been revealed. pic.twitter.com/HiWxMPP1ey — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) October 6, 2022

So maybe “a gay man doing the voice of a middle-aged wife and mother of three” wasn’t the Mario we were expecting, but it’s the one we ended up with. And as such, after the clip hit the internet yesterday, throngs of fans seemed to come to the same conclusion about Mario bearing more than a slight resemblance to our musical-loving, red wine-slugging domestic goddess.

“Someone said this sounds like Linda Belcher and now I can’t unheard it,” tweeted one perplexed fan, echoing countless others.

Someone said this sounds like Linda Belcher and now I can't unhear it https://t.co/KEjpkLS1cf pic.twitter.com/nPLwpLIX23 — Vicky (@NinjaPotts) October 6, 2022

thats not mario thats linda belcher https://t.co/tEiH6sgilQ — 🎃 spooka 🎃 (@nescartridges) October 6, 2022

I can't believe haters are saying Chris Pratt just did his normal voice for Mario, when it's clearly 97% his normal voice and 3% Linda Belcher. https://t.co/BmQjvDUKN9 — Gage Skellington (@G_Dubbya) October 7, 2022

Others, on the other hand, very understandably feel as though it’s a sacrilege to compare Linda Belcher to Chris Pratt’s Mario:

To the people saying it sounds like Linda Belcher, please don’t insult Linda like that https://t.co/QS9L2IfAXZ — Will Byers (@solonglibby) October 7, 2022

to everyone saying chris pratt’s mario sounds like linda belcher, how DARE you disrespect linda like that — 🐌 on 🪐 (@snailonsaturn) October 7, 2022

they been workshopping this voice for months and they just had to settle for a mix between linda belcher from bob’s burgers and joey from friends — HEEDlE (@heyheedie) October 6, 2022

Put some respect on Linda Belcher’s name. They wish they could get the talent of John Roberts. — ren 🏳️‍🌈♿️🏳️‍⚧️ (@cripcryptid) October 7, 2022

Unfortunately, barring any kind of “Ugly Sonic” retooling of the movie, which seems highly unlikely given Pratt’s star power, the harsh reality is that we’ll have to come to terms with the fact that Mario’s voice will not be replaced with an actor more competent for the role. Oh well. At least we’ll always have Jack Black as Bowser and an otherwise well-rounded cast of outstanding voice talent. Oh, to think what could have been, though — and we’d still take Roberts over Pratt any day.