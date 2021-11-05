Chris Pratt Meme Claims Star Is Voicing Your Faves—And Twitter Hates It

Chris Pratt just can’t seem to stop acquiring voice acting gigs. First it was Emmet Brickowski, then Mario, and now it’s Garfield, apparently.

Pratt’s VA roles aren’t exactly popular on social media, as it’s understandably weird to imagine Andy Dwyer bumbling around uttering “It’s a-me, Mario” as Nintendo’s famous mascot. Now, one Twitter account is going viral for showing all the bizarre voiceover opportunities the former Parks and Rec star may earn next.

Twitter account “your fave is voiced by chris pratt” features a slew of memes with the actor cast as animated characters and iconic video game figures. Tweets range from the legitimate—”Emmet Brickowski from The Lego Move is voiced by Chris Pratt”—to the bizarre, such as one meme claiming Pratt plays the Among Us imposter.

Emmet Brickowski from The Lego Movie is voiced by Chris Pratt pic.twitter.com/5KtDwgH4dv — your fave is voiced by chris pratt (@yourfavcrisprat) November 3, 2021

The Red Imposter from Among Us is voiced by Chris Pratt pic.twitter.com/ZvaZKfKUp2 — your fave is voiced by chris pratt (@yourfavcrisprat) November 2, 2021

Mordecai from The Regular Show is voiced by Chris Pratt pic.twitter.com/rUCVrNCjpA — your fave is voiced by chris pratt (@yourfavcrisprat) November 2, 2021

Sonic the Hedgehog is voiced by Chris Pratt pic.twitter.com/APNpIlA1oA — your fave is voiced by chris pratt (@yourfavcrisprat) November 1, 2021

Twilight Sparkle from My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic was well known among bronies for his emotive performance.

Twilight Sparkle from My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic is voiced by Chris Pratt pic.twitter.com/EC4Q4Vw1Ml — your fave is voiced by chris pratt (@yourfavcrisprat) November 3, 2021

Kirby? That was Pratt too.

Kirby is voiced by Chris Pratt pic.twitter.com/UQyNDboOeG — your fave is voiced by chris pratt (@yourfavcrisprat) November 2, 2021

Vocaloid Hatsune Miku was famously put together through Chris Pratt audio samples.

Hatsune Miku from Vocaloids is voiced by Chris Pratt pic.twitter.com/PAjSbHEjFi — your fave is voiced by chris pratt (@yourfavcrisprat) November 1, 2021

One of the most popular tweets claims that Pratt voices notable sadboy Shinji Ikari from Neon Genesis Evangelion.

Shinji Ikari from Neon Genesis Evangelion is voiced by Chris Pratt pic.twitter.com/NIadS800ua — your fave is voiced by chris pratt (@yourfavcrisprat) November 4, 2021

"Im so fucked up" – Shinji Ikari (voiced by Chris Pratt) — Kasia from the Wired (@KasiaHmura) November 4, 2021

Even Chris Pratt voices Chris Pratt.

Chris Pratt is voiced by Chris Pratt pic.twitter.com/EARcdOoIYz — your fave is voiced by chris pratt (@yourfavcrisprat) November 2, 2021

Don’t be fooled by the Pratt Twitter account’s popularity. Twitter users love to hate on the idea that Chris Pratt may be voicing their favorite animated characters. The account is in on the joke too: Its description reads “stop hiring this man to voice act.”

Just take a look at Shinji’s English voice actor, who tweeted:

oh no — Casey Mongillo （ケイシ・モンジロ） (@CaseyTheVA) November 5, 2021



Hatsune Miku fans are not pleased either.

this tweet is going to make me commit murder https://t.co/WeR8pQhuaM — chrono is a spooky bitch (@absolutemassive) November 4, 2021

Chris Pratt could just make the worst Kirby.

I wanna hear him say poyo now — I simp for Mega Man X2🆖 (@LuqmanGGvevo) November 2, 2021

Love him or hate him, don’t expect the Chris Pratt memes to die down any time soon, especially with rumors circulating that Pratt may be in the running to voice Stuart Little. In the near future, your fave may be voiced by Star Lord himself. And it’ll be weird.