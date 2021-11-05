Chris Pratt Meme Claims Star Is Voicing Your Faves—And Twitter Hates It
Chris Pratt just can’t seem to stop acquiring voice acting gigs. First it was Emmet Brickowski, then Mario, and now it’s Garfield, apparently.
Pratt’s VA roles aren’t exactly popular on social media, as it’s understandably weird to imagine Andy Dwyer bumbling around uttering “It’s a-me, Mario” as Nintendo’s famous mascot. Now, one Twitter account is going viral for showing all the bizarre voiceover opportunities the former Parks and Rec star may earn next.
Twitter account “your fave is voiced by chris pratt” features a slew of memes with the actor cast as animated characters and iconic video game figures. Tweets range from the legitimate—”Emmet Brickowski from The Lego Move is voiced by Chris Pratt”—to the bizarre, such as one meme claiming Pratt plays the Among Us imposter.
Twilight Sparkle from My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic was well known among bronies for his emotive performance.
Kirby? That was Pratt too.
Vocaloid Hatsune Miku was famously put together through Chris Pratt audio samples.
One of the most popular tweets claims that Pratt voices notable sadboy Shinji Ikari from Neon Genesis Evangelion.
Even Chris Pratt voices Chris Pratt.
Don’t be fooled by the Pratt Twitter account’s popularity. Twitter users love to hate on the idea that Chris Pratt may be voicing their favorite animated characters. The account is in on the joke too: Its description reads “stop hiring this man to voice act.”
Just take a look at Shinji’s English voice actor, who tweeted:
Hatsune Miku fans are not pleased either.
Chris Pratt could just make the worst Kirby.
Love him or hate him, don’t expect the Chris Pratt memes to die down any time soon, especially with rumors circulating that Pratt may be in the running to voice Stuart Little. In the near future, your fave may be voiced by Star Lord himself. And it’ll be weird.