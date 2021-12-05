Chris Pratt trends after viral prank had fans convinced he was voicing the Grinch

Ever since he was first announced to be voicing Mario and Garfield in quick succession, fans have been living in fear that any number of iconic characters could end up being played by Chris Pratt, whether they like it or not.

The bizarre phenomenon has already spawned plenty of memes, and having already lent his talents to The LEGO Movie and its sequel, along with Pixar’s Onward, there’s no telling where the Guardians of the Galaxy star could end up heading next as he continues his regular forays into the recording booth.

The internet’s least favorite of the elite Hollywood Chrises has been trending again after one prankster posted a doctored image claiming to be from The Hollywood Reporter, detailing how Pratt had been tapped to voice the Grinch in a brand new Christmas special. Before the ruse was uncovered, panic began to spread, as you can see below.

I can’t fucking do this again. I can’t. It’s like hearing about each new COVID variant popping up pic.twitter.com/rb8lTA3ULJ — Wyatt “Grinchposting” Duncan (@WyattDuncan) December 4, 2021

I don't know where this image came from, but it is FAKE. Chris Pratt will not be playing the Grinch. pic.twitter.com/PxcRSbLUYU — Gwen, but jolly! 🎄 (They/Them) (@ThatRatcatcher) December 4, 2021

The "news" about Chris Pratt playing the Grinch be like: pic.twitter.com/T2u4plbMK8 — View (@ViewLumia) December 5, 2021

Chris Pratt auditioning for The Grinch pic.twitter.com/yNMJnToJRn — Ziggy (@mrjafri) December 5, 2021

Wow chris pratt is now the grinch, garfield, and mario. pic.twitter.com/6085fe35kW — Furlow7 (@Furlow71) December 4, 2021

I love that this has been fooling people into searching for a NSFW pic of Chris Pratt. It's now the first image that comes up if you search "Chris Pratt Grinch" https://t.co/QhNGRHPVdi — KaelArts (@KaelArts) December 5, 2021

NO. ABSOLUTELY NOT. We don’t need another Chris Pratt thing and we definitely don’t need another grinch variant. Make it stop. https://t.co/mZNKaTkFop — Gretchen 💖s Books (@g_lovesbooks) December 5, 2021

the way this can be both about chris pratt voicing characters or the aggressive amount of shitty grinch remakes https://t.co/TFR8KaTzr0 — joshi (@j_sebeal) December 5, 2021

No matter how good a actor Chris Pratt is, no one can top Jim Carrey's Grinch pic.twitter.com/9gi8KiCVNy — Christmasburst | Certified Loot Elf (@Finnyboy226) December 5, 2021

fuck chris pratt but also HOLY SHIT STOP REMAKING THE GRINCH. THE ORIGINAL CARTOON IS FIRE AND JIM CARRY IS AMAZING AND NOTHING ELSE IS NEEDED. https://t.co/XQf4uxp13i — nim 🐀 (@nimothy_) December 5, 2021

Dr. Seuss’ beloved creation always experiences a resurgence right around this time of year, as fans decide to revisit either Ron Howard’s live-action version with Jim Carrey or Benedict Cumberbatch’s animated hit that raked in half a billion dollars at the box office back in 2018. At least we can rest easy knowing that Pratt won’t be the next talent to voice the Grinch. Not yet, anyway…