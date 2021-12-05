Chris Pratt trends after viral prank had fans convinced he was voicing the Grinch
Ever since he was first announced to be voicing Mario and Garfield in quick succession, fans have been living in fear that any number of iconic characters could end up being played by Chris Pratt, whether they like it or not.
The bizarre phenomenon has already spawned plenty of memes, and having already lent his talents to The LEGO Movie and its sequel, along with Pixar’s Onward, there’s no telling where the Guardians of the Galaxy star could end up heading next as he continues his regular forays into the recording booth.
The internet’s least favorite of the elite Hollywood Chrises has been trending again after one prankster posted a doctored image claiming to be from The Hollywood Reporter, detailing how Pratt had been tapped to voice the Grinch in a brand new Christmas special. Before the ruse was uncovered, panic began to spread, as you can see below.
-
-
-
Dr. Seuss’ beloved creation always experiences a resurgence right around this time of year, as fans decide to revisit either Ron Howard’s live-action version with Jim Carrey or Benedict Cumberbatch’s animated hit that raked in half a billion dollars at the box office back in 2018. At least we can rest easy knowing that Pratt won’t be the next talent to voice the Grinch. Not yet, anyway…