Cameras started rolling last week on Thor: Love and Thunder, and unlike Spider-Man 3, it’s much easier to figure out which Marvel Cinematic Universe characters are set to appear in the Odinson’s fourth solo outing because it would be a hell of a coincidence if a huge number of actors associated with the franchise all just happened to randomly turn up in Australia at the same time.

Chris Pratt was confirmed for the cast a while ago, and even urged his fellow Chris to stop working out after images surfaced of the leading man looking almost terrifyingly jacked, but new photos show that the two of them appear to be getting along fantastically well. Of course, this is hardly a surprise when they released a couple’s photoshoot a couple of years back, but you can even see them comparing biceps in the new and admittedly grainy snaps.

Ignoring the fact that somebody’s clearly hanging around outside a Thor: Love and Thunder gathering and pointing a camera directly into the window in the hopes of seeing the stars, Hemsworth and Pratt look very happy to see each other, as you can see via the photos over at Daily Mail.

The Guardians of the Galaxy’s Star-Lord has obviously completed his two-week mandatory quarantine after jetting in, with Matt Damon also said to be in isolation following reports he’s set to reprise his meta role as an Asgardian thespian. Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan and Idris Elba have all been spotted Down Under recently as Taika Waititi’s hotly-anticipated sequel begins to take shape, while Natalie Portman and Christian Bale have been there for months already. Now that filming is underway, it won’t be too long until the first set pictures from Thor: Love and Thunder begin to make their way online.