Christian Bale Reportedly Willing To Cameo In The Flash On One Condition

Based on how the cast is coming together, Barry Allen might be the least important part of his own solo movie unless the script for The Flash is up to scratch. The only headlines surrounding star Ezra Miller have been those of a negative variety, while the internet has been sent into raptures twice by the news that both Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck will be suiting up as Batman. Each of them are said to have substantial supporting roles, too, meaning that the Scarlet Speedster could find himself shunted into the background despite being the title hero and the driving force of the entire story.

Along with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, 2022 is certainly shaping up to be the year that alternate realities become a part of the very fabric of the superhero genre, and you can guarantee that both Marvel and DC will be keeping their ears to the ground to find out what the other is up to as each seeks to establish their multiverse as the one to beat. And so far, at least, it looks like fans are in for a few big treats.

We’ve previously heard that Christian Bale was a backup option for Warner Bros. if Keaton opted against returning, but we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones that told us Affleck would be reprising his role as Batman a month before it was confirmed – that the star of The Dark Knight Trilogy could still be involved in the film and isn’t entirely against the idea of making a cameo appearance. But he’ll only do it on one condition.

According to our intel, Bale will only show up in The Flash if he gets the seal of approval from Christopher Nolan, which is a huge showing of the mutual respect between the former collaborators. The 46 year-old doesn’t want to have a negative impact on his own stint as the Caped Crusader, but if Nolan gives his blessing, then talks could realistically move to an advanced stage in the near future, meaning we may indeed get to see the actor suit up once more.