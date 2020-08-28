WB Has Reportedly Decided Against Firing Ezra Miller

Having spent almost six years stuck in development hell without making any sort of serious inroads towards finally getting in front of cameras, a sudden wave of huge announcements surrounding The Flash quickly saw the Scarlet Speedster’s solo debut become one of the most highly-anticipated comic book movies on the horizon.

After cycling through numerous writers and directors, fourth and presumably final candidate Andy Muschietti has certainly hit the ground running. For one, Ray Fisher’s return as Cyborg was confirmed, but was swiftly blown out of the water by the revelation that Michael Keaton would be suiting up for the first time since Batman Returns to play an older version of Bruce Wayne as The Flash goes all-in on the multiverse.

If that wasn’t enough, the internet then went into meltdown once again when Ben Affleck also joined the cast, putting speculation about his own future as the DCEU’s Batman to bed. Amongst all of the heavily-hyped news, however, any questions surrounding star Ezra Miller’s continued involvement have virtually disappeared, which is a far cry from where we were just a few months ago.

Following the viral video that showed the actor choking out a female fan, there were widespread calls online for him to be fired from the DCEU, as well as reports making the rounds that he could even be dropped from Fantastic Beasts for good measure. However, we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones that told us Ben Affleck was returning as Batman in The Flash and a Justice League Dark show is in the works for HBO Max, both of which were correct – that the 27 year-old’s status is secure for the moment.

According to our intel, Warner Bros. came very close to letting him go, but they’ve decided to keep him on board for at least The Flash and Fantastic Beasts 3, presumably because they want to get both of their major franchise films in front of cameras as soon as possible. Things might change in the future, but for the time being, at least, Ezra Miller will remain as both Barry Allen and Credence Barebone.