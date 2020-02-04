Christian Bale’s Reportedly Playing An Intergalactic Villain In Thor: Love And Thunder

At the beginning of the year, we learned the surprising news that former Batman star Christian Bale was in talks to appear alongside Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson in Thor: Love and Thunder. Since then, fans have been busy theorizing who the British actor could be playing in Taika Waititi’s second Marvel movie. And while we still don’t have a name, a new report gives us a description of his character which might help us narrow down our search.

The Illuminerdi is claiming that they’ve received “concrete confirmation” from their sources that Bale is portraying an “intergalactic villain” in Love and Thunder who can be described as “otherworldly.” Of course, this appears to rule out a couple of prime contenders that have previously been discussed.

First of all, fans were hoping that Bale might be bringing Beta Ray Bill to life, but though the horse-faced alien certainly is intergalactic, it would be weird for him to be reimagined as an enemy. Furthermore, it’s also been pointed out that he could be Dario Agger, a villain pulled from Jason Aaron’s Mighty Thor comics that will be a huge influence on Love and Thunder. In fact, this theory was even suggested by Aaron himself. However, Agger is a Greek businessman. His ability to turn into a minotaur is pretty otherworldly, sure, but it seems a stretch to call him intergalactic. Unless he’s been liberally adapted for the screen, of course.

Here's How Christian Bale Could Look As Thor: Love And Thunder's Villain 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The main suspect now, then, has to be Gorr the God Butcher, a non-humanoid alien who made it his mission to kill the gods of the universe after his religious faith was shattered due to the deaths of his wife and children. Naturally, this puts Thor in his sights. Otherworldly? Check. Intergalactic? Check. We Got This Covered has also heard that Gorr will appear in the film and fan art has even already mocked up what Bale could look like as the character (see above).

We’ll find out for sure, though, when Thor: Love and Thunder hits theaters on November 5th, 2021.