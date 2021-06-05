The Matrix 4 Casts Christina Ricci In Mysterious Role

We’re already pretty excited for The Matrix 4, which will be available at the end of 2021, and comes 18 years after we last dipped into the world of Neo and company. Although details on the fourth film in the franchise have been surprisingly scarce so far, aside from a few intriguing theories, we now have some fresh casting news, as Christina Ricci has joined the production.

At the moment, we just know that Ricci has signed on for the project, and not what role she’ll be playing. What is clear, though, is that The Matrix 4 has a lot of acting talent going for it, from the returning Keanu Reeves to Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jonathan Groff and Neil Patrick Harris, to name a few. Given that shooting wrapped on the picture in November 2020, it may be that Ricci has quietly been part of the story all along, or is involved in additional scenes added during post-production.

The 41-year-old actress previously worked with Lana Wachowski on 2008’s Speed Racer, and most recently appeared in the indie Percy. Although Ricci might not have been the first person we’d have thought of for The Matrix, the diverse nature of the cast certainly suggests that there’ll be a strong emphasis on character nuance this time around.

We’d hope that there’d be at least a teaser trailer soon for The Matrix 4, considering it was originally slated to arrive in May this year. For now, though, it’s scheduled to come out on December 22nd, 2021, and still appears to be planned for a dual release in cinemas and on HBO Max. In this context, it’s impressive that WB has managed to keep a lid on leaks from the set, meaning that the movie is one of the major titles arriving over the next six months that we currently know very little about.