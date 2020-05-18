The Dark Knight Trilogy Being Re-Released In Theaters Overseas

Fans of Christopher Nolan’s Batman movie trilogy will be happy to hear that all three films – Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, and The Dark Knight Rises – will be seeing a re-release in theaters. There is an unfortunate catch for most of us, sadly – they’ll only be shown in theaters in Asian countries.

Taiwan and Hong Kong will begin showing the trilogy when theaters start to reopen following months of closures during the COVID-19 pandemic. Taiwan will start things off on May 29th, while Hong Kong will begin their roll-out of the films a little later on June 4th. Each movie will release a week apart, obviously beginning with the first entry, Batman Begins, on the opening day.

Christopher Nolan has another huge film on the horizon, too. Tenet is set to release on July 17th, and as theaters are set to begin the reopening process around the world fairly soon, it’s looking as though the pic won’t have any issues keeping its original release date. The upcoming mind-bender appears to be one hell of a crazy ride that will probably be best suited for big screen viewing, so it’ll make a great feature for moviegoers to seek out as life begins slowly returning to normal.

Meanwhile, though Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy stands as some of the most grounded and high quality superhero films ever made, Batman has since moved on. After spending some time in DC’s shared universe, Matt Reeves’ upcoming The Batman looks to reboot the hero once again and is not expected to be tied to any other continuity.

It’ll star Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader himself, as well as a supporting cast consisting of Colin Farrell, Zoë Kravitz, Andy Serkis and many more. Currently, it’s set to release on October 1st, 2021. Though as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to wreak havoc, that may yet change.